It has not been a very exciting offseason for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, to say the least.

Buffalo cut ties with both of Allen’s top two receiving options of the past few seasons. Gabe Davis left Western New York to sign a free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Stefon Diggs on Wednesday was traded to the Houston Texans.

Speaking with the media after Wednesday’s blockbuster deal, Bills general manager Brandon Beane acknowledged Allen probably found out about the Diggs trade like most people. However, it does not appear the superstar quarterback was blindsided by the news.

“I did alert him that there had been some inquiries and that it wasn’t 100% off the table,” Beane told reporters, per NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

Beane claimed it was “very hard” to trade Diggs and admitted the Bills did not become a better team by parting ways with the four-time Pro Bowl selection. However, the GM expressed confidence in Buffalo’s roster, which currently does not feature a top-flight wide receiver.

That’s obviously great news for the New England Patriots, who also do not roster an elite pass-catcher and certainly could benefit from a more level playing field in the AFC East.