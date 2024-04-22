Jayson Tatum’s late-game incident with Caleb Martin overshadowed what the Boston Celtics star did on the floor over the first 47 minutes of the game Sunday.

In fact, Tatum put together a performance unlike any other he’s ever had in the NBA playoffs.

Tatum registered his first career triple-double in the postseason as he scored a team-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Celtics to a 114-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 at TD Garden.

Tatum didn’t shoot the ball particularly well — he knocked down just 1-for-8 attempts from 3-point range — but his ability to distribute highlighted his strong showing.

“That was a beautiful game from him,” Kristaps Porzingis told reporters, per CLNS Media. “Getting those assists, especially early on, he was not forcing anything too much, getting everybody involved. I think it’s huge credit to him this game, how we all played as a team because he got everybody feeling good early on.

“That was like a perfect game from him. For sure he will say that he can play better and he can. But overall, I think that was a beautiful performance.”

Half of Tatum’s assists came in the opening quarter as he played a big role in the Celtics setting the tone. Tatum scored or assisted on four out of Boston’s first five made shots of the game, which helped the Celtics race out to a 14-0 lead. He also provided the finishing touch, notching three more assists and six points in the fourth quarter to close out the pesky Heat.

Tatum said he wasn’t trying to do too much as the Celtics began their all-important playoff run.

“It was real simple. Just making the right play,” Tatum told reporters, per CLNS Media. “We talk about all the time not getting bored with making the right play, finding the mismatch, drawing two and surround yourself with shooters.”