Chris Martin keeps showing why he’s worth every penny for the Boston Red Sox from the two-year deal he signed before the 2023 season.

Martin immediately stepped in to solidify the bullpen as a consistent strike-thrower and pave the way to closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. The veteran reliever posted an astounding 1.05 ERA in 55 appearances with the Red Sox in 2023, allowing eight earned runs walking just eight batters the entire season with 46 strikeouts. The outstanding season earned the righty a Cy Young award vote.

While the team struggled to a last-place finish, the bullpen, when rested, put together a productive season in Boston. Martin entered 2024 on the final year of his deal and has stayed on schedule thus far, appearing in four of Boston’s first seven games. Pickup up on an impressive streak from last year, Martin is yet to allow a run to start the year.

Martin’s 24 consecutive scoreless outings marks the fourth-longest streak in franchise history, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long.

For reference, the longest streak belongs to Koji Uehara, who put together 27 straight during the 2013 run to a World Series title. Uehara is remembered fondly in Boston for stepping up as the closer on a championship team. So, do the Red Sox have to find a path to the postseason for Martin to gain proper respect for his historic performance?

There’s not much of a secret to the right-hander’s success. He attacks with his cutter and fills up the strike zone on a consistent basis. His stuff does not electrify against hitters, though he has velocity when he needs it, or leave fans in awe. Nonetheless, it’s tough to find an arm as steady and durable as Martin around, both this season and in recent Red Sox memory. Alex Cora practically has a free zero to post on the scoreboard each time Martin takes the ball.

As Boston pushes forward in a strong start to the 2024 campaign, Martin just keeps pushing his age aside to dominate hitters as one of the best relievers in the sport.