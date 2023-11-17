How Cy Young Voting Showed Value For Red Sox’s Chris Martin

While the Boston Red Sox had a disappointing season as a team in 2023, one reliever led a talented bullpen to shine.

In his age-37 season, Chris Martin simply dominated as the setup man for closer Kenley Jansen. After bouncing around to contenders over the last three seasons, Martin came to Boston and a group needing to throw more strikes and lock down games. The veteran right-hander did just that.

In 55 outings, Martin went 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in 51 1/3 innings. Martin walked just eight batters all season long and constantly kept opposing offenses off the scoreboard. At one point during the summer, Martin went 17 consecutive scoreless outings and ended the season with another 20 scoreless outings.

Martin was one of three Red Sox nominations for the All-MLB team along with infielders Justin Turner and Rafael Devers. Additionally, the righty earned a fifth-place vote for the American League Cy Young award, finishing in 12th place in total voting.

For reference, relievers are not normally considered for the award. Closer and former Red Sox pitcher Eric Gagne was the last reliever to win a Cy Young award in 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A non-starting pitcher has to be truly dominant for any consideration. That’s how good Martin was in 2023.

The veteran came into the Red Sox bullpen and reset its identity for Boston. When rested, the group was as capable as any in baseball. Around Martin, pitchers such as Jansen, Josh Winckowski and Brennan Bernardino all stepped up to post zeros in relief.

The Red Sox are poised for an active offseason that should see massive roster upgrades to potentially compete in 2024. Martin signed a two-year contract last winter, so he will be right in the middle of Boston’s chances once again next season.

For a pitcher who has simply gotten better with age, Martin has the chance to stand out once again in 2024.