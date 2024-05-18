Brad Marchand kicked off the centennial season for the Boston Bruins by earning the honor of becoming the 27th captain in franchise history.

Marchand succeeded longtime teammate and retired Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron after the fellow 2011 Stanley Cup champion hung up his skates at the end of last season.

Marchand led by example during the season, which saw a changed Bruins squad advance to the second round of the postseason. The season came to a close when the Florida Panthers eliminated the Bruins on Friday night in a 2-1 Game 6 loss at TD Garden.

The conclusion of Boston’s run gave the 36-year-old a chance to reflect on his first season wearing the “C” on his jersey.

“I think at time (I was proud),” Marchand told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think I learned a ton throughout the year. I think I kind of found my way toward the end of the season. There’s definitely some times throughout the year that I wish I could get back. Kind of lost my emotions a bit. I was letting it show on the ice and the bench. That’s stuff I gotta get away from. I liked the growth.”

Marchand scored 29 goals during the regular season and further expanded his role as a leader in the latest chapter of his storied career with the Bruins.