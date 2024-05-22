Bruins Brass Addresses ‘Bitterly Disappointing’ End To Season

BOSTON — Charlie Jacobs, Don Sweeney, Cam Neely and Jim Montgomery addressed media Wednesday for the first time since the Bruins’ season ended at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

It was pretty clear what they’re message was.

“We are bitterly disappointed that we did not push this to the very least a Game 7,” Sweeney said. “… We put together a team that was very, very competitive in the regular season, but we fell sort in the playoffs in some areas that we need to continue to address.”

Neely and Montgomery shared similar levels of disappointment, but also noted the excitement they have moving forward.

“I do want to say that I’m a little disappointed still that we’re not playing, but I’m excited about next season,” Neely said. “I think we saw some areas of growth that we didn’t expect, which is encouraging for us.”

“I echo all the sentiments they’ve made,” Montgomery said. “And what excites me about the potential next year is the growth and the experience that our captain Brad Marchand has to grow as a captain, because he made it his team and will have all summer to build relationships with his core leaders. I think it’s going to only make us better and he will continue to grow in that capacity.”

The Bruins know that, despite all their excitement about potential growth, moves will have to be made to reach their potential. Sweeney, Neely and Montgomery will continue to run things off the ice, but the on-ice personnel will look different.