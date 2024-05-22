BOSTON — The Bruins had little room to work regarding cap space for midseason moves this year, though general manager Don Sweeney got creative to add pieces at the trade deadline.

Now entering the offseason, following a second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers, the Bruins are in a much more favorable scenario regarding the team’s cap space.

The Bruins certainly have areas to improve, whether that’s adding talent at center or adding extra scoring threats behind David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.

“We are in a situation where we can look to add to our core group of guys,” Sweeney told reporters at the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference on Wednesday at TD Garden. “… We’re gonna be aggressive to be able to complement what we currently have.”

Boston is ready to create more pressure on their opponents with an emphasis on playing fast and attacking the puck.

“Whether or not we can find players that will create more anxiety on the forecheck and some of the situations that the teams still playing do a really good job of that,” Sweeney said. “In pockets of time, we did.”

Sweeney also challenged current players to seek internal improvement for the Bruins, especially Matthew Poitras, who hopes to return for a full, healthy season in 2024-25. There will certainly be a focus on smartly seeking external additions.

“I’ve got to find players that complement our current group and push us forward,” Sweeney added.

The Bruins enter the offseason looking to build on winning a postseason series and drive the core further into the playoffs.