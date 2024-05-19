Bruins fans hadn’t heard from Linus Ullmark in a bit, as Jeremy Swayman was in between the pipes for all but one game across Boston’s Stanley Cup playoff run.

But two days after the Black and Gold’s campaign ended, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner broke his silence.

Ullmark addressed a variety of topics when he met with the media Sunday, including his feelings on only playing one game in the postseason. The veteran goaltender also was asked to address his future in Boston.

“My future here? I have one more year,” Ullmark told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I’m very excited about what’s to come. It’s gonna be a heck of a summer. I’m very motivated, mixed in with some revenge, obviously, some inspiration as well. But most of all, the excitement of what’s to come.”

Ullmark does, indeed, have one year left on his current contract with the Bruins, but it was fair to ask about his future since he was the subject of trade rumors leading up to March’s NHL trade deadline. The 30-year-old admitted it was difficult to deal with that chatter, especially since it was the first time in his career he was involved in trade reports.

But speculation is out of Ullmark’s control, and he clearly is focused on putting himself in position to have a great 2024-25 season.