BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman was, without a doubt, the best player on the ice for the Bruins during the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Despite losing 2-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Swayman, in more than one game, kept Boston’s postseason hopes alive.

“Jeremy Swayman was terrific,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said following the loss. “Night in, night out, he gave us an opportunity to win every night making sensational saves. His competitiveness was something that I thought our team and our bench fed off of.”

Swayman’s teammates also realized the opportunity the Bruins goaltender game the team in each game.

“He really took over,” Jake DeBrusk told reporters. “I think that’s something that gave us success obviously. I don’t think we get through Toronto. I don’t think we even extend the series the way we did without him. There was a lot of shots coming his way and he made big-time saves. Really came into his own. (…) I think he’s a big game player. It’s a confidence builder.

“It’s one of those things where you feel like it’s your fault, probably as a goalie whenever a goal goes in, but he was the only reason we were in it, to be honest with you.”

The 25-year-old stood on his head and posted a 2.15 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 12 games after finishing the Centennial season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

“I think the whole year was an incredible year of growth,” Swayman told reporters following Boston’s elimination from the postseason. “Not only for myself but everyone on this team. That’s what I’m most proud of. It’s these guys not taking no for an answer.

“We were doubted from the beginning. Losing obviously big pieces (to the roster) and everyone stepping up and making a name for themselves. I would be a part of that 1,000 times if I could.”

Over the past three seasons with the Bruins, Swayman has not only improved on the ice each season, but his teammates have truly become his family.

“I told these guys in the locker room after, I said, ‘I’ve never loved a team more,'” Swayman said. “Especially at the pro level when the guys all have their own lives, their own families. Every one of these guys took initiative to come to the rink every day and make this our family.

“I don’t think there’s many locker rooms in the world that have that and we take it for granted at times. I think that we should celebrate the fact that every day we come in the locker room, we know that everyone has each other’s backs away from the rink and at the rink. They put this team first, and they put this organization first in everything they do.”

Swayman continued: “That’s why I’m so proud to be a part of this team and proud to be a Bruin.”