Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla might not be a doctor, but it didn’t take a doctor’s note to know Kristaps Porzingis would not play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The organization on Sunday evening confirmed the big man will not play against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The Celtics, who hold a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, are one win away from the NBA Finals. With that, it would make little sense for the Green to throw Porzingis back into the mix given the advantage they have, and the extended recovery period he could benefit from should Boston win Monday night.

Porzingis has not played since Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat on April 29.

In addition to Porzingis, both Jrue Holiday (illness) and Luke Kornet (wrist) are listed as questionable.

Holiday, the hero from Boston’s Game 3 victory in Indiana, revealed he was dealing with an illness before the contest. The veteran guard said he would not miss a playoff game because he’s sick, which makes it safe to assume that’ll be the case in Game 4, as well.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday.