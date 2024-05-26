The Boston Celtics stormed back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Jrue Holiday was critical in the Celtics coming away with the 114-111 win.

After Al Horford got Boston within two with his seventh three-pointer of the contest, Jaylen Brown collected a rebound off a Pascal Siakam miss and sent Jayson Tatum upcourt. Tatum hit Holiday with a pass beyond the arch, who drove to the rim and finished with his left hand as he was fouled by Siakam. Holiday sank the free throw to give Boston the 112-111 lead to cap off an 11-2 run.

With 7.8 seconds remaining in the game, Holiday made the defensive play of the game when he stole the ball from Andrew Nembhard.

“That’s the trademark steal that he always gets with the inside edge,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “He gets that a lot. Usually, when the guy is coming down the sideline, but he got it in transition. I’ve been looking forward to a couple of those. He hasn’t gotten as many as I would have liked him to have gotten this year, but committed the big-time play.”

Not only did Holiday get the steal, but he was fouled as he made his way toward the basket giving him two free throws. Holiday sank both to give Boston a three-point lead.

“Man, I’m glad we got him,” Tatum told Lisa Salters on ESPN after the Celtics’ win. “Jrue’s a hell of a competitor. (…) He was really sick this morning. He wasn’t even able to come to shoot around, so for him to come out here and put it all out on the line for us, come up with a big play to win the game … we got a hell of a team.”

Holiday finished with 14 points, three assists and nine rebounds in 38 minutes for Boston.

“It’s a blessing to be here,” Holiday told Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I appreciate every moment that I’m on the court.”