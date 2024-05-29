Kristaps Porzingis has been out for over a month, but the Celtics star seems on track to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Porzingis suffered a calf injury in Game 4 of the first round and missed the rest of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Boston handled the Cleveland Cavaliers and swept the Indiana Pacers without the 28-year-old, but he still raises the team’s ceiling.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla on Wednesday didn’t commit to a timeline, but his update did provide optimism for a Porzingis return.

“I’m not sure. I don’t know yet,” Mazzulla said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand,” per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “I do know he ramped it up on the court a little bit. Like I said, he’s working really, really hard. There’s been a couple shootarounds where he hasn’t done anything with the team but has been in a 1-on-1 setting kind of ramping it up with the intensity level of it. He’s been getting better and better.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania this week affirmed the optimism felt within the Celtics organization that Porzingis would be good to go for the NBA Finals.

Boston has plenty of time with Game 1 of the NBA Finals set for next Thursday, and further updates on Porzingis likely will trickle in heading into tipoff.