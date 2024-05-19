The Celtics patiently await the return of Kristaps Porzingis with Boston two days away from opening up the Eastern Conference finals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this past Friday that the 7-foot-2 big man likely will miss at least the first two games of the series as he continues to recover from a calf strain he suffered in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat. Monday marks three weeks since Porzingis sustained the injury.

Porzingis’ ongoing rehab was a clear topic of discussion when Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla met with the media Sunday following practice. Mazzulla didn’t offer much in regards to Porzingis’ return, except that he is doing well mentally as he goes through this process in the playoffs.

“Great place,” Mazzulla told reporters about Porzingis’ mental state, per MassLive’s Brian Robb. “He’s working hard every single day to make as fast as a recovery as he can. So he’s there for everything and it can’t go underestimated how hard he works, trying to come back in a timely fashion.”

Story continues below advertisement

Porzingis appeared to be ramping up his recovery Sunday with him going through bursts on the cycling bike above the Celtics practice court at the Auerbach Center. The 28-year-old, who has remained a constant presence for the Celtics on the sidelines during the postseason, has missed six consecutive games and did light on-court work last week in Cleveland.

“We know KP, he works hard and he’s working hard to come back,” Jrue Holiday told reporters, per Robb. “But also if you know him he keeps himself engaged, he keeps himself engaged with the team. He’s a great locker room guy, a great teammate, somebody who’s super, super funny. So it’s been pretty easy I think to keep him engaged.”

Al Horford and Luke Kornet have stepped up in Porzingis’ absence. But the Celtics understand how pivotal it is to get the star center back on the court.

“You know that he wants to play,” Holiday said. “You know that he wants to get out there and play with his teammates, but then seeing him out there and seeing him working has been good. And honestly just hope that he recovers fast so that we can get him back out there.”