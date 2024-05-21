The Boston Celtics have two of the best backcourt defenders in the NBA, a fact that was recognized by league voters Tuesday.

Jrue Holiday and Derrick White were each voted onto the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team, with the former receiving more second-place votes than any other defender in the league. It’s Holiday’s sixth All-Defense honor and White’s second.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each received votes, as well.

The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso of @chicagobulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday of @celtics

▪️ Jaden McDaniels of @Timberwolves

▪️ Jalen Suggs of @OrlandoMagic

▪️ Derrick White of @celtics pic.twitter.com/IdaekqTeHs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2024

Holiday and White were joined by Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic) on the second team.

Story continues below advertisement

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) earned first-team honors.

Gobert was named the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year on May 7, edging out Holiday and White, who each received votes. The Celtics duo is the first to be named All-Defense in the same season since Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III in 2021-22.