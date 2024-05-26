The Boston Celtics turned in a stunning comeback, defeating the Indiana Pacers 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With the win, Boston takes a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston got a fast start from Jayson Tatum and his 15 first-quarter points. From there, Indiana brought the pace to the Celtics.

Story continues below advertisement

Indiana got chance after chance in the paint as Pascal Siakam went right back to work in another solid scoring night. The Pacers turned a nine-point deficit from the first quarter into an 11-point lead with five minutes to go in the first half.

The Celtics lacked depth among their bigs with injuries, and it showed. Indiana held a 42-18 lead in paint points while shooting 63.2% during the first half. The Pacers played with confidence and operated with legitimate offensive efficiency.

Indiana led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, though the Celtics cut that in half with swarming on-ball defense. A 24-9 run got Boston within three after an Al Horford triple.

Over the final six minutes, both teams got contributions around the lineup to trade makes and challenge each other in clutch moments. Another Horford three-pointer got the Celtics within two with a minute to go. The Celtics finally got the lead back when Jrue Holiday worked through a foul to finish at the rim with his left hand and sank the and-one opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

Holiday struck once again, forcing a steal and making two free throws with under two seconds left to stretch the lead and close out the thrilling victory for Boston.

The Celtics ended the game on a 13-2 run, closing out the comeback and showing a legitimate ability to overcome adversity. Boston also handed Indiana its first home loss of the postseason.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum led the scoring efforts for the Celtics with 36 points

— Horford set a playoff career-high with seven three-pointers.

Story continues below advertisement

— Holiday scored Boston’s final four points and sealed the game with a steal.

UP NEXT

The Celtics and Pacers continue the series on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.