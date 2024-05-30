Taylor Swift has a reputation for making music after a public breakup, and it seems like Darren Waller is following that same path.

Let’s make it clear the quality is not the same as the intent. That was the takeaway many had when the New York Giants tight end Thursday released the music video for “Who Knew (Her Perspective).”

It wasn’t hard for fans to connect the dots and see the song was about his ex-wife and Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. The former couple filed for divorce last month after a year of marriage, and Plum admitted she was “devasted” about it.

On the other hand, Waller chose autotune as the method to express how he felt about his divorce.

With lyrics, “Who knew that love could kill,” Waller is no poet. It doesn’t take a genius to know that, but fans have been spoiled by the likes of Damian Lillard to think that anyone who releases a music video with confidence is showing off gold.

The music video is just as cringey with Waller autotuning at a random woman mixed in with shots of him walking in a field or beach. The video ends with Waller getting “stabbed” and laying face-first on the beach. There might have been zero attention to detail because once a wave hit the 31-year-old, he blinked.

Fans can only feel for Plum after witnessing Waller’s music video.