BOSTON — The stars were certainly out with several high-profile sports stars attending Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers.

There’s more of the same in Game 2, just to the tune of different stars.

Four-time Grammy award-winner Ed Sheeran stopped by TD Garden to take in the pivotal playoff matchup before headlining the opening night of “Boston Calling” at Harvard University this weekend.

Elsewhere, several New England Patriots players made the trip during a productive week of OTA’s down in Foxboro. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also returned to a TD Garden suite with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to take in Game 2.

Brad Stevens joined by Bill Belichick in the suite tonight 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ibn3x5cDnV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2024

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also took advantage of an off-night and came to show his continued Celtics fandom.

Alex Cora courtside for Celtics vs. Pacers #RedSox 📸 pic.twitter.com/0LEYp6wGN1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2024

The Celtics looked to back up the local support in order to potentially take a 2-0 series lead and win a Game 2 for the first time in the postseason.