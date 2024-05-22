Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Among Celebrities At Celtics-Pacers Game 1

BOSTON — The Celtics are once again the hottest ticket in the city of Boston and it brought the stars out to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz was among the handful of celebrities in the crowd who wanted an up-close view when the Celtics took on the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Guy Fieri, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Boston native Donnie Wahlberg also sat courtside for the contest. New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye continued supporting the Boston professional sports teams as he had a front-row seat for the action. Maye also wore a Jayson Tatum jersey and met the Celtics star prior to the game.

A few of Maye’s Patriots teammates were in attendance, too. Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, defensive end Keion White and running back Antonio Gibson were all spotted in the crowd, according to Mike Kadlick.

Story continues below advertisement

It certainly was the activity of choice for the Patriots are they currently are in the middle of voluntary organized team activities, which began Monday at Gillette Stadium.