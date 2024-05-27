Former QB Compares Patriots’ Drake Maye To This NFL Superstar

Matt Hasselbeck, like so many others in the football community, sees a ton of potential in Drake Maye.

Maye, who the Patriots selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, might not be ready to start from the get-go in his rookie season. But when he polishes his game and develops into a legitimate starter, Maye could take the league by storm and help New England regain its status as a Super Bowl contender.

Hasselbeck seems to believe that could be in the cards for Maye, who drew a lofty comparison from the retired signal-caller.

“To me, he’s a lot like Justin Herbert,” Hasselbeck told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “So if you like Justin Herbert, I think you’ll like Drake Maye. And I really like Justin Herbert.

“I think his best football is ahead of him. I love his personality. I love his demeanor. I love his toughness. I love his athleticism. Athleticism can get you in trouble sometimes, and it doesn’t always translate from college to the NFL, but I think his athleticism does. I think, more than anything, I think I really like the person. He has a contagious thing about him.”

There is some irony in Hasselbeck’s comparison. The Patriots reportedly contacted the Chargers to inquire about Hebert’s availability in the lead-up to this year’s draft. Los Angeles didn’t even entertain the idea of a potential blockbuster, and New England proceeded with its plan to take Maye.

Now, there’s a chance Maye and Herbert go toe-to-toe in roughly six months. The Patriots will host the Chargers for a Week 11 clash on Nov. 17.