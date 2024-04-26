Los Angeles Chargers first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh praised quarterback prospect J.J. McCarthy effusively ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harbaugh, the former Michigan Wolverines head coach who was at the helm for McCarthy’s seasons in Ann Arbor, referred to McCarthy as the best quarterback prospect in the NFL draft.

Those high praises caused some to question whether or not Harbaugh could be angling for a reunion with McCarthy in LA.

Apparently, the Patriots questioned the same thing, which prompted New England’s brass to call the Chargers about a potential swap of superstar quarterback Justin Herbert for the third overall pick, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

“J.J. McCarthy has been talked up by Jim Harbaugh ceaselessly throughout this draft process,” Curran said on NBC Sports Boston on Thursday night. “The Patriots, I have on good authority, said, ‘You know what, why don’t you just call the Chargers and see if they’ll trade straight up. We’ll take Justin Herbert, you guys can have J.J. McCarthy.’

“And the Chargers said, ‘No, we’re not going to do that,'” Curran continued. “But that does indicate that the Patriots are more than willing to go out and spend the dough.”

Curran’s overarching point came when discussing whether or not the Patriots could make a splash trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Curran reported the Patriots called the 49ers regarding a trade for Aiyuk, who’s status in San Francisco is in question given his contract situation.