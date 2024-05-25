Garrett Whitlock Channeling Red Sox Spirit In Injury Recovery

Garrett Whitlock was dealt another injury blow, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher remained in good spirits.

The 27-year-old Saturday was shut down for the rest of the 2024 MLB season due to an elbow injury. Whitlock reportedly won’t need Tommy John surgery, so there is an optimistic timeline for when he can return in 2025.

Whitlock dealt with multiple injuries throughout his Boston tenure, especially in the past two seasons. However, it’s another obstacle he hopes to overcome.

“I think just kind of mentally where I’m at is I feel like I’m really able to connect with Boston fans,” Whitlock told reporters, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “Boston is a city built on resilience. It’s a city built on determination and hard work. I feel like I’m really starting to connect with them personally. There’s a reason why I’m wearing the shirt, ‘Ain’t found a way to kill me yet.’ It’s one of those things where I’m like, hey, just because I’m dealt another blow, it’s all about how you get back up, how you fight, and that’s how I’m viewing this and that’s how I’m attacking it.”

Whitlock expressed how it’s time for him to be a good teammate and member of the community. The fourth-year pitcher returns as Jimmy Fund captain for his second year, and he said he’s planning on dedicating more time to the foundation.

While there is optimism they can have Whitlock back in time for the start of the 2025 season, the Red Sox will need to find an option for this season to fill his depth spot in the rotation.