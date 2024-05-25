Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock won’t step foot on a major league mound for the remainder of 2024 and possibly for much of 2025.

Whitlock spoke with reporters at Fenway Park on Saturday and said that Dr. Jeff Dugas is looking to do an internal bracing procedure on his injured elbow, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. It isn’t set in stone, however, as Tommy John is still on the table depending on what Dugas finds in a visit this week.

Whitlock, no matter which surgery he ultimately undergoes, has thrown his final pitch in 2024.

Whitlock’s injury came at an odd time, as he was on the track to return soon after a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on May 15, but felt discomfort in his elbow. Red Sox manager Alex Cora issued a discouraging update after Whitlock was shut back down, giving a solid idea that something unfortunate was coming for the 27-year-old.

Dugas is the same surgeon who did Whitlock’s surgery in 2019, and the same physical therapist who aided in his recovery will return for this surgery, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Whitlock last pitched on April 16.

The Red Sox have found success in the rotation, but without Whitlock, could look to add some depth on the big-league level.