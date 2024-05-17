Scottie Scheffler woke up Friday morning ready to make a push at the PGA Championship. By 8 a.m. ET, he had been detained by police and had his mug shot taken.

The No. 1 player in the world, in what is one of the more bizarre sports stories in recent memories, was apprehended by Louisville police and taken into custody on his way to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler was booked by Louisville police, and we know that because the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections posted his booking information and mug shot early Friday morning.

According to the Department of Corrections, Scheffler was booked Friday morning at 7:27 a.m.

Here is the mug shot, as posted to the Department of Corrections website.

Scheffler, who shot a first-round 67 on Thursday, sat five strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele and very much in striking distance with three days of golf to play.

However, he might be in danger of having to withdraw if he can’t make his tee time. In addition to the Scheffler incident, there was a tragic accident outside Valhalla on Friday morning when a pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus outside the course. The PGA of America pushed back tee times due to that accident, and Scheffler’s tee time was moved back to 10:08 a.m. ET.

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. ET): Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), third-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor), disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic (misdemeanor) and a reckless driving violation, the Louisville Metro Police Department told WAVE News. According to the ESPN+ broadcast, Scheffler was released and was making his way back to Valhalla Golf Club ahead of his rescheduled tee time.