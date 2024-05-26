Al Horford advances every season in his career with a deeper urgency to win a championship with the Boston Celtics.

The 37-year-old has made impact plays in nearly every playoff run with the team, though he truly turned it up a notch in the dramatic 114-111 comeback win for the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Horford knocked down a playoff-career high seven three-pointers, tallying 23 points as the Celtics erased an 18-point second half deficit to stun the Pacers in Indiana. No make was bigger than a corner three that got Boston within two in the final minutes.

The @celtics needed all 7 of Al Horford's clutch 3s in the comeback win!



23 PTS | 7 3PM (career high)



Boston takes a 3-0 lead in the ECF. pic.twitter.com/zb1NV3xEyn — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2024

Horford shot 7-of-12 from beyond the arc, setting a record for a player at his age. The soon-to-be 38-year-old understood what his offensive impact allowed for in a thrilling night for the Celtics.

“For me, I’ve been very blessed to still be in this position,” Horford told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “To still play at this type of level. To be a part of a team like the Celtics. Really making sure that I’m doing everything I can to contribute to the team. I’m grateful for the opportunity. It is pretty unique. It’s pretty special.”

Horford and the Celtics enter Game 4 on Monday needing just one win to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.