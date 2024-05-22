BOSTON — Jeremy Swayman put together a remarkably strong postseason for the Boston Bruins prior to their elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Swayman posted a 2.15 goals against average and a league-best .933% save percentage as the Bruins advanced to the second round of the postseason. His rise to the occasion came at the right time for the 25-year-old as he enters the offseason as a restricted free agent.

The Maine product’s on-ice impact and soaring confidence spread throughout the Bruins’ locker room. His value to Boston is no secret, setting up an important contract negotiation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

“It’s clearly a priority and Jeremy knows that,” Sweeney told reporters at the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference on Wednesday. “He took us to last arbitration, just for clarity’s sake. … Sometimes, those things happen in the course of business. It’s not an indication of whether or not we believed in Jeremy Swayman. Whether or not we think he’s a part of our future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sweeney continued: “We clearly engaged in conversation during the regular season to find a longer-term extension. We haven’t gotten there yet. It’s a priority now. It will continue to be a priority until we get that across the finish line. He’s a big part of our current team and the run that he went on in the playoffs and our future. … The priority will be to find a landing spot with Jeremy.”

Swayman and fellow netminder Linus Ullmark combined to bring the Bruins 47 wins in the regular season as a true backbone of Boston’s success. Sweeney expects more of the same moving forward.

“Our goaltending is arguably one of the best tandems in the National Hockey League,” Sweeney added. “They proved it during the course of the season.”

Swayman could just be the top priority for the Bruins as the team enters the offseason with an advantageous cap space scenario to get their goaltender paid.