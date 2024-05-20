FOXBORO, Mass. — Four quarterbacks wore a red Patriots jersey during the team’s first OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday, but head coach Jerod Mayo seemingly does not anticipate that will be the case when New England enters training camp.

Mayo said the Patriots will keep four quarterbacks throughout the spring, which includes 10 OTA practices and three mandatory minicamp sessions. From there, Mayo hinted the group will — like the rest of the roster — be trimmed down.

“Once we get to training camp, that’s real football,” Mayo said ahead of Monday’s practice. “So, out here in the spring we’ll rock with four. But as soon as we get to training camp now we’ll look to start paring down the roster.”

Veteran Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the Patriots this offseason, served as the leadoff man in quarterback drills Monday. He typically was followed by Bailey Zappe, first-rounder Drake Maye and sixth-rounder Joe Milton III, in that order.

“All of these guys will get opportunities,” Mayo said. “It’s really not about how many reps here and there, it’s about the quality of those reps you get. That’s what I really preach.”

Mayo complimented Maye and said the No. 3 overall pick already showed the coaches what they want to see both on and off the field. Mayo said he’s walked by the quarterback room multiple times to Maye studying by himself.

Many have pointed to Zappe as the most likely cut candidate given Milton’s ceiling. Mayo, though, has been impressed by Zappe to this point and noted how Zappe has something neither Maye nor Milton has done: start NFL games.

“Honestly, I think about Zappe as a true professional,” Mayo said. “We drafted two quarterbacks, obviously he’s going to be competing with those guys. But at the same time, he’s an open book. He is a resource. He has started games in this league and that’s more than the other two quarterbacks can say.”

The Patriots now have 12 remaining sessions this spring. The final spring practice is scheduled for June 13.

It seems that could be the final practice for one of the quarterbacks, too.