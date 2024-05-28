Seemingly everyone in MLB had an opinion on longtime controversial umpire Ángel Hernández. Most of those opinions didn’t think of Hernández too highly.

That’s why Hernández retiring from umpiring effectively immediately Monday night after over three decades in MLB drew plenty of reaction.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered his thoughts about Hernández prior to Tuesday’s road matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

“Just a long career and I know he’s been criticized a lot. It’s a tough job,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Even yesterday for us, it was a tough one.”

Cora also gave well wishes to Hernández as he leaves the game and believes the job for umpires has become more challenging as the years have gone on given the arsenals pitchers possess.

“Four-seamer, sinker, cutter, velocity and movement. It’s not easy,” Cora said. “He had some good days and some bad days. We all know it. He knows it, too. But he was always cool to me. When we play in Jupiter, (Fla.), he was always in that area. Wish him the best and enjoy retirement.”

Hernández is known for many dubious calls in his career, including having three calls at first base overturned in Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series between the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

To try to help umpires, MLB implemented the automated ball-strike system in Triple-A, which uses a tracking system to decipher balls and strikes before signaling the decision to the home plate umpire through an earpiece.

Cora said he talked with members of his coaching staff as to whether umps should have PitchCom to aid them in trying to make the correct call.

“That’s another one. They don’t know what’s coming. I don’t know if they have scouting reports. I don’t know if they do video work before. I have no idea,” Cora said. “I know they have certain things that help them prepare for the game.”