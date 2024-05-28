Boston winning the Eastern Conference pushed one Celtics veteran a step closer to an accomplishment he’s dreamt about for quite some time.

Al Horford now is four C’s wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in his remarkable NBA career. Now in his 17th season in the league, Horford has a tremendous shot at claiming basketball’s ultimate prize after Boston fell two wins shy of a championship two years ago.

After the Celtics completed an Eastern Conference finals sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Horford acknowledged he was “starving” for a title when ESPN’s Lisa Salters asked the 37-year-old how hungry he was to get his hands on the NBA’s most prestigious hardware. The quote drew a reaction from Red Sox manager Alex Cora on social media.

“Starving!!! Powerful,” Cora posted to X.

Story continues below advertisement

Cora’s Red Sox might receive some more attention from Boston fans over the next week-plus. As a result of making very quick work of the Pacers, the Celtics will have to wait nine (!) days for their first game of the NBA Finals.

The Sox will play eight games over that span, including Tuesday night’s clash with the division rival Orioles in Baltimore. NESN’s full coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.