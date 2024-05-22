NEWPORT, R.I. — Former Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona has added another honor to his resume.

Francona on Tuesday was introduced as the honorary chair of the 44th U.S. Senior Open Championship, which will be held at Newport Country Club starting June 26.

Francona said he was “honored” to receive the recognition.

“I sure enjoy it, and I’m an avid, passionate golfer,” Francona said during U.S. Senior Open media day. “I wish I could say that translates to getting better, that’s not the case. But I absolutely love it.”

Francona, who revealed he has a 9.8 handicap, started playing golf at the age of 16.

Red Sox fans will remember Francona for his on-field success and personality, which was on display during U.S. Senior Open media day. Francona won two World Series championships (2004, 2007) and made the postseason five times during his eight-year tenure with the organization.

Francona then served as the manager in Cleveland for 11 campaigns. He won four American League Central titles and was named American League Manager of the Year three times (2013, 2016 and 2022).

“Terry Francona is one of the most accomplished managers in Major League Baseball history and an avid golfer who is a regular participant in charity events,” Hank Thompson, senior director of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, shared in a statement. “He will be an excellent ambassador for the U.S. Senior Open and help bring together Rhode Island and the New England region around this coveted national championship.”

Francona retired from MLB in 2023 after he earned 1,950 career victories in 23 seasons.

He will return to Newport Country Club when the U.S. Senior Open tees up its annual national championship from June 26-30.