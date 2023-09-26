Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora had plenty to say about soon-to-be retired skipper Terry Francona.

Having spent four seasons together back when Cora played and Francona served as manager of the Red Sox, both former big leaguers grew their now-longtime friendship. Therefore, there’s no question why Cora had plenty to say when reflecting on Francona’s career, set to officially conclude at the end of this season.

“He impacts the game, he impacts everybody that is around,” Cora told MLB Network Radio on Monday. “Tito, from afar, keeps impacting me to be better at my job. He was amazing as a manager. … He was very honest, he was good for me and the reason I played five or six more years in Boston was because of him. From a personal standpoint, I’m happy for him.

“… He’s a Hall of Fame manager (and) a Hall of Famer person, man. The game will miss him, but I honestly, being transparent, very genuine, I’m happy that it’s over and it’s with because I do believe that he deserves to enjoy life.”

In 2007, Cora and Francona hoisted a World Series trophy after defeating the Colorado Rockies in the Fall Classic — Francona’s second with the Red Sox.

Investing 23 years at the helm for the Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians, Francona walks away from baseball with two World Series titles and three American League Manager of the Year Awards.

Deeply respected across Major League Baseball, Francona’s legacy is well-cemented.