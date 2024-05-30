How Trot Nixon Reacted To Red Sox Hall Of Fame Induction

BOSTON — Trot Nixon will never be forgotten around Fenway Park after helping the 2004 Red Sox break through to end an 86-year championship drought.

Through his 10 seasons with Boston, Nixon tallied 133 home runs, an .828 OPS and standout moments such as a walk-off home run in the 2003 American League Division Series. His hard-nosed mentality and quality production earned him an induction into the Red Sox Hall of Fame with the 2024 class.

“I didn’t believe Pam (Kenn),” Nixon told reporters before the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday. “This is kind of a crazy joke. Obviously, she’s not joking when she calls. It’s a bit of a ridiculous response like, ‘Are you serious? There’s no way.’ I hold stuff like this to a very high standard.”

Nixon continued: “In this organization that’s been around as long as it has, I was a little dumbfounded. A little taken aback. When I let it sink in, I’m absolutely honored to be thought of (as) a Hall of Famer in an organization like (the Red Sox). I’m kind of a modest person. Like, am I worthy of it? There’s a lot of people that are very worthy of it. I just want to make sure that I was. I’m very, very thankful for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Between his own accomplishments and the anniversary of the unforgettable 2004 season, Nixon continues to reflect in 2024 on the Red Sox chapter of his life.