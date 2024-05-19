BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk, like several Bruins teammates, isn’t aware of what the future holds with the organization this upcoming offseason, however, the 27-year-old remains optimistic.

DeBrusk, a homegrown winger drafted by the Bruins in 2015, didn’t expect the 2023-24 season to unfold the way it did. Aside from Boston getting bounced by the Panthers for the second year in a row, this time in the Eastern Conference semifinals, DeBrusk played the entirety of the season under an expiring contract, leaving him to look ahead with hope.

During the team’s end-of-the-season availability on Sunday, DeBrusk was asked what the top priority would be if free agency becomes the route.

“To win,” DeBrusk replied. “I think that’s something I want given this is my seventh time in the playoffs. I’ve got a lot of experience playing games obviously. All I want to do now is win a Stanley Cup so that’s the one priority and it’s probably what I’m gonna go look for.”

Along with the unawareness of his future with the Bruins, DeBrusk also dealt with a broken hand, which sidelined him for nearly the whole second half of the season. Once playoff time arrived, DeBrusk came through for Boston, leading the team in points (11) and goals (five), assisting teammate Pavel Zacha in the only Bruins goal scored in Game 6 against the Panthers — Boston’s final game of the season.

DeBrusk has never entered the market and although the possibility is looming as the July 1 NHL free agency start date nears, he isn’t ruling out a return to Boston just yet.

“I see a path here,” DeBrusk said. “I still have hope and if you told me at the beginning of the year I’d be here without a contract, I wouldn’t believe you. But at the same time, I’ve always loved my time here. Just a lot of great memories even from my rookie season to — like I said — now-seventh year in the playoffs. Lots of good memories and lots of good things that hit you on the emotional side of things.”