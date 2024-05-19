Pat Maroon spent only a little over two months of the 2023-24 NHL season in Boston and was limited to 15 games with the Bruins on the campaign.

Nonetheless, the three-time Stanley Cup champion has been impressed by the organization enough to want to stay in a Black and Gold sweater.

Maroon and his Bruins teammates met with the media Sunday, two days after Boston’s season ended with a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. The 36-year-old was asked about his future in the league and revealed he wants to stay with the club that traded for him back in March, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

“Maroon says he wants to be a mentor for the younger players and help push them to where they need to go,” Anderson posted to X. “He also feels Bruins didn’t get best version of himself after undergoing back surgery and he wants to show them what he can do.”

Maroon wasn’t a total game-changer for the B’s, as he averaged less than 10 minutes of ice time per game in the postseason. Still, he clearly was admired by his teammates and seems to fit the identity the Bruins are trying to uphold.

The 13th-year pro is among several Bruins players headed for unrestricted free agency. The group also includes Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk, Kevin Shattenkirk and Derek Forbort.

NHL free agency officially opens July 1.