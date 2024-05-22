The fallout of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals had analysts placing differing amounts of credit for the Celtics and blame on the Pacers.

Boston on Tuesday grinded its way through a thrilling matchup against Indiana to take Game 1 at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown hit a clutch 3-pointer to tie it in regulation, Jayson Tatum closed it out in overtime and Jrue Holiday was the C’s most consistent player on both ends.

However, there’s a sentiment that the Celtics got away with one considering the turnovers that plagued the Pacers in the fourth quarter. There also was the botched plan to foul the shooter on the final possession in regulation, which Pascal Siakiam couldn’t execute properly. It left an ESPN analyst with a bold takeaway.

“The Indiana Pacers had a legendary choke job in the last minute of the game,” Jay Williams said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday. “You can sit up there and people can say, ‘Well, look at the free throw discrepancy.’ But I can go through the last minute of the game. The rushed shot with like 16 seconds left in the shot clock with Tyrese Haliburton. Him turning the ball over with 30 seconds left to go, pushing the pace. There’s no need for him to push the pace. Slow down the game considering they had a three-point lead. To the inbound pass, why wasn’t T.J. McConnell the one throwing the inbound pass? He’s a leader. … And then on the last possession, why not just switch? We can watch that play over and over and over. …”

Rick Carlisle took the blame for the loss, but Haliburton came to his head coach’s defense. There’s no telling what effect Tuesday’s result will have on Indiana for the rest of the series.

Boston committed its fair share of miscues that won’t have a large spotlight since it won. But Joe Mazzulla and his team will try to be ready for the Pacers’ counterpunch in Game 2 on Thursday.