Eliot Wolf confirmed the Patriots knew for weeks they were going to use the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select quarterback Drake Maye.

New England head coach Jerod Mayo reiterated the Patriots’ reasoning behind snagging the North Carolin product when he joined NFL Network on the last day of draft weekend.

“He was always one of our top guys and the more exposure we had to Drake — and also his family and the coaching staff out there at North Carolina — we felt very comfortable with him at three,” Mayo said. “He has tremendous upside. He has tremendous talent right now, as well, but this is a guy who is a great leader and also loves to learn, and we love that about him, so we’re excited to get him in the building.”

Mayo’s description of the 21-year-old signal caller’s desire to learn was echoed by Maye during the video conference call he had with reporters on Thursday night.

The person he is hoping to learn from? Patriots legend Tom Brady, of course.

“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best to ever play this game,” Maye told reporters. “I’m not going to be Tom Brady. I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye.

“And from there, just try to learn from him, get to know him a little bit. And other than that, just try to soak it up and be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man in that town.”

Along with fellow draft picks Ja’Lynn Polk, Caedan Wallace, and Javon Baker, Maye is ready to get started in New England and help rebuild the Patriots’ future.