The Eastern Conference finals usually isn’t the time to start experimenting with lineups. But don’t tell that to Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla is open to the idea of making tweaks to his lineup following Boston’s Game 1 win in overtime over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. One change Joe Mazzulla might make is playing more small ball and putting Celtics star Jayson Tatum at the five spot.

“With (the Pacers’) ability to play different lineups, the way they sub — they sub two, three guys at a time. They’re willing to go away from sub patterns for certain guys,” Mazzulla told reporters Wednesday following shootaround at the Auerbach Center. “You just got to be wary of going to any and everything at any particular time. It’s something our guys have done a great job of staying open-minded to whatever makes the most sense in the game and being ready to execute. I think anything’s on the table versus a team like this because of their versatility.”

Tatum had some strong moments, and some head-scratching plays, too, to open up the conference finals. He finished with a game-high 36 points on 12-for-26 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Perhaps Al Horford’s struggles, especially on the offensive end, might push Mazzulla to put Tatum at the five spot. Indiana dared Horford to shoot from long range and the veteran center came up empty more times than not, connecting on just 3-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Whatever lineup Mazzulla trots out for Game 2, it won’t feature Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has already been ruled out for Game 2 as he continues his recovery from a calf strain but his return could be on the horizon.

That will just give Mazzulla more to think about in terms of lineup decisions with the Celtics just three wins away from a trip to the NBA Finals.