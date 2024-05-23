Only One Celtics Star Ends Up Receiving All-NBA Recognition

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned his way onto another All-NBA team Wednesday. But unlike last year, Tatum didn’t share in the recognition with Jaylen Brown.

Tatum was named to the All-NBA First Team for the third consecutive season while Brown was left just on the outside looking in. It was a runner-up finish for Brown, who was just 20 points shy of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker for the final spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024

Tatum, 26, received the honor even after taking a step back in scoring this season, but that was more a byproduct of sacrificing for the greater good of the team with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday entering the lineup. He averaged 30.1 points during the 2022-23 campaign and tallied 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Tatum was joined on the First Team by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown’s numbers also decreased this season from last year as he compiled 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He was named to the All-NBA Second Team a season ago, which helped him land the biggest contract in NBA history at the time this past offseason.

Falling just shy of the status this season for Brown didn’t come with as much significance. Brown also missed out on earning an All-NBA Defensive nod, which Derrick White thought his teammate was deserving of given what Brown showed on that end of the floor.

But Brown, and Tatum for that matter, certainly have their eyes on a bigger accomplishment than individual honors with the Celtics just seven wins away from capturing an NBA title. Brown rescued the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night by drilling a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.

The All-NBA Second Team consisted of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis.

Booker, Lakers forward LeBron James, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton made up the All-NBA Third Team.