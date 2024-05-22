Julian Edelman may not be around the city as much following his playing career with the New England Patriots. That doesn’t mean he stopped rooting for fellow Boston teams like the Celtics.

Edelman, like probably everyone else around the city, locked in for what turned out to be a thrilling Game 1 win for Boston against the Indiana Pacers to start the Eastern Conference finals.

Edelman shared his excitement on X, commending the Celtics for their “grit” in the crucial victory.

Boston shared the interaction on the team’s social media as well.

grit recognize grit 😤 https://t.co/F7izKQkNC5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2024

Edelman has put his faith (and bets) in the Celtics before. That support certainly remains on Boston’s latest quest for Banner 18.