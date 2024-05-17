NBA Reveals East Finals Schedule With Celtics Awaiting Opponent

The Celtics don’t know who they will play in the Eastern Conference finals yet, but Boston knows when it will play again.

The NBA released the schedule for the East finals even as the Celtics, who advanced to the conference finals for the sixth time in eight seasons when they dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, await the winner of the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers series.

Here is the full schedule for the East finals, which begin Tuesday.

Game 1, May 21: Knicks/Pacers at Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2, May 23: Knicks/Pacers at Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3, May 25: Celtics at Knicks/Pacers 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4, May 27: Celtics at Knicks/Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 5, May 29:* Knicks/Pacers at Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 6, May 31:* Celtics at Knicks/Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 7, June 2:* Knicks/Pacers at Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN

*If necessary

Story continues below advertisement

Boston will have nearly a week off from the end of its series with the Cavaliers to the start of the conference finals. That will give them plenty of time to rest and also give Kristaps Porzingis more time to recover as he’s nearly three weeks removed from a calf injury.

The Knicks will look to punch their ticket to the East finals to face Boston as they hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Friday’s Game 6 against the Pacers.