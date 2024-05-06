Joe Mazzulla Offers Encouraging Update On Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis

There’s still not a clear answer of when Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will return from his calf injury.

But Porzingis at least appears headed in the right direction.

Porzingis was seen on the floor without a walking boot on and limping slightly at Celtics practice Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Porzingis gave a rather encouraging update about his status Saturday and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla kept that momentum going when discussing the health of the 7-foot-2 big man.

Story continues below advertisement

“He seemed to be walking a little bit better,” Mazzulla told reporters at the Auerbach Center, per CLNS Media. “The thing about KP, he puts the time in. So, a guy like him, every single days he knows exactly what he has to do and he always puts the work in to be ready whether he’s playing or whether he’s coming back from an injury.

“I just saw him walking a little bit better, but I trust his work ethic and I know he’s doing everything he can to get back as fast as he can.”

It’s been a week since Porzingis suffered a right soleus strain in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat. That time off should help Porzingis in his return, but he’s still expected to miss a majority, if not the entirety of the series against the Cavaliers. The Celtics have already ruled Porzingis out for Game 1.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported last week that Porzingis most likely will come back in the Eastern Conference finals, if the Celtics should advance.

Story continues below advertisement

Even without Porzingis, who averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in three-plus games against the Heat, the Celtics are heavy favorites against the Cavaliers. And Boston will try to live up to that label starting Tuesday when they begin the conference semifinal matchup at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.