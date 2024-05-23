The Cavaliers reportedly will be looking for new leadership on the sideline.

Cleveland on Thursday dismissed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The dismissal came a week after the Cavs were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics.

The 45-year-old head coach was promoted from assistant to the full-time gig in the 2020-21 season. He led the Cavaliers to 99 wins the past two seasons, but failed to reach the conference finals in his four-season tenure.

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans Pelicans associate James Borrego are expected to be leading candidates for the position, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston assistant Sam Cassell reportedly is a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers’ job, but he has not been linked to other destinations. Celtics assistant Charles Lee was named head coach of the Charlotte Hornets this month.