Skip Bayless believes officials missed a series-altering foul call in the closing seconds of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Bayless took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the Boston Celtics pulled out a 114-111 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night. The FS1 talking head criticized the non-call on Jrue Holiday’s clutch steal and said Holiday got away with a game-changing foul on Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

“I love Jrue Holiday, but he banged bodies with Nembhard and dislodged the ball — AN OBVIOUS FOUL ON JRUE,” Bayless wrote. “Changes the game. Changes the series. No foul was called because of Jrue’s reputation for playing such great playoff defense.”

You won’t find many in Boston who agree with the take.

Instead, Holiday’s teammates praised the six-time All-Defensive honoree for his game-sealing heroics. Holiday summed it up by saying he simply was trying to make a play.

The Celtics, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, will try to deliver the knockout blow when the Pacers host Game 4 on Monday night.