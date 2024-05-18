Panthers Fire Back At Celtics After Playoff Series Victory Vs. Bruins

The Boston Celtics took a shot at the Florida Panthers earlier this week when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus sported the jersey of the opponent in another playoff series against the Bruins.

The Celtics had the first laugh, eliminating Strus and the Cavaliers in Boston in the second-round of the NBA playoffs. Two nights later, the Panthers eliminated the Bruins in the second-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Both series ended at TD Garden. This time, Florida had a post of its own between the two series winners.

The Panthers shared a video of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum complimenting Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk in a throwback video from their high school days.

You can see the full interaction.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics and Panthers each advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in their respective sports. Florida will play the New York Rangers while the Celtics wait for the winner between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.