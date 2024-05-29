Eliot Wolf had a solid offseason in his first as de facto general manager of the Patriots but not everything went smoothly for the executive.

Wolf was promoted to executive vice president of player personnel after the 2024 NFL Draft. The 42-year-old accomplished New England’s goals in the draft, but it was a lackluster offseason due to the lack of splash signings and missing out on a big name like Calvin Ridley.

However, in his appearance on “Up and Adams” on Tuesday, Wolf looked back at the draft when he discussed his one regret about the season.

“I’m really excited for what the future holds,” Wolf told Adams. “My one regret, particularly with the draft, we had eight draft picks, we only drafted one defensive player. I apologized to coach (DeMarcus) Covington about that. Obviously, he wanted what was best for the team, too. That’s really one regret I’ve had so far. We’ll see how it goes as we get ahead here.”

Marcellas Dial was the lone defensive player New England picked in the draft. The Patriots weren’t as active in the trade market as they were on Day 2, so quarterback Joe Milton III and tight end Jaheim Bell were the last two picks in the draft.

The Patriots arguably had more holes on offense than defense, so focusing on one side of the ball was understandable. Wolf and his staff will likely focus on the defensive side, trying to re-sign Matthew Judon, who has sent mixed signals regarding contract negotiations.