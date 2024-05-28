Patriots Rumors: Details Emerge On Drake Maye’s Rookie Contract

The New England Patriots had half of its 2024 draft class locked into their rookie contracts heading into this week.

Drake Maye, the biggest name of the rookie bunch after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick, became the fifth member of that group to officially sign his contract, the Patriots announced Tuesday.

While the Patriots didn’t not reveal the terms of Maye’s deal, which typically is slotted, there were plenty of NFL insiders who did. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Maye received a fully guaranteed four-year deal with a customary fifth-year team option worth $36.63 million, and it includes a $23.46 million signing bonus.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin broke down Maye’s contract even further into his yearly salaries along with roster bonuses and cap hits. Here are all those numbers from Volin:

Story continues below advertisement

Salaries

2024: $795,000

2025: $960,000

2026: $1.075 million

2027: $1.19 million

Third day of training camp roster bonus

2025: $1,500,444

2026: $3,050,888

2027: $4,601,332

Cap numbers

2024: $6.66 million

2025: $8.33 million

2026: $9.99 million

2027: $11.66 million

Maye’s favorable rookie contract should be an asset to the Patriots for years to come as they look to build on the roster around the North Carolina product.

Story continues below advertisement

With Maye now signed, only wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (second round) as well as offensive linemen Caedan Wallace (third round) and Layden Robinson (fourth round) have not come to terms on their rookie contracts.