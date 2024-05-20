FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots stuck to the seniority line at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett took the first reps in quarterback drills and “competitive” periods against New England’s defense, which out-performed the offense on the whole. Brissett was followed by Bailey Zappe in the No. 2 hole while first-rounder Drake Maye and sixth-rounder Joe Milton III rounded out the quartet.

Brissett had more than double the amount of reps as Zappe and Maye in team drills including 11-on-11 and 7-on-7.

The signal-caller breakdown was the most noticeable, but it was the case at offensive line and receiver, among others. It was a quiet day for some of New England’s top draft selections like Maye (6-for-7 in team drills), Ja’Lynn Polk, Caedan Wallace and Javon Baker.

Story continues below advertisement

It felt like a clear indication that’s how Jerod Mayo and company want to proceed. Training wheels for Maye, specifically.

We’ll see how it progresses throughout OTAs with the next media-open practice May 29. New England now has nine OTAs before three mandatory minicamp practices conclude the spring.

Here are more takeaways from Day 1:

— Sticking with the veteran-led theme, New England’s first offensive line group featured left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, left guard Sidy Sow center David Andrews, right guard Nick Leverett and right tackle Mike Onwenu during competitive periods.

Story continues below advertisement

The second group typically featured left tackle Vederian Lowe, left guard Layden Robinson, center Jake Andrews, right guard Jotham Russell and right tackle Calvin Anderson.

Wallace, a third-round selection who the team is high on, was in the mix at left tackle behind Okorafor and Lowe.

— The Patriots might not have high-end talent at receiver, but they certainly have numbers. New England had 10 wideouts going through drills including Polk, K.J. Osborn, Demario Douglas, Javon Baker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, T.J. Luther, Jalen Reagor and Kawaan Baker.

Thornton and Osborn were the first two wideouts when Brissett was behind center to start the 11-on-11 period. However, the Patriots rotated receivers regularly. Osborn dropped a ball from Brissett during the period.

Story continues below advertisement

— That group didn’t include Kendrick Bourne, who was in attendance but did not practice Monday. Mayo said Bourne will not practice this spring.

— The Patriots’ defense had a leg-up on the offense on Day 1. Kyle Dugger had a nice pass breakup on a Brissett throw and cornerback Christian Gonzalez was in coverage when Reagor caught a ball out of bounds.

— Matthew Judon was not present at the voluntary practice, though Mayo did not sound concerned.

“Historically, he has been in and out, so that is not really a big story there,” Mayo said.

Story continues below advertisement

— Mayo classified guard Cole Strange as week-to-week or even month-to-month. He said Strange continues to rehab and is at the facility every day.

“I am happy where he is,” Mayo said.

— The Patriots have OTAs on Tuesday and Thursday. Media will return to Gillette Stadium on May 29.