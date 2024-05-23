Jayson Tatum is at the center of the postseason run for the Boston Celtics, whether on the scale of national criticism or finding a scoring groove in recent games.

Tatum has had a voice of support through the national criticism in former Celtics star and 2008 NBA champion Paul Pierce. The former Boston leader spoke extremely highly of Tatum as the playoffs moved on, putting him at the top of the NBA pedestal.

“Jayson Tatum, at his best, is probably the best player in the NBA,” Pierce shared on “Undisputed” on Thursday. “… He’s gotten unfair criticism as soon as last game. … I think he’s the head of the snake.”

Pierce highlighted a pair of clutch playoff performances for Tatum against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers in years past to highlight the 26-year-old’s potential. Pierce believes those outings for the Celtics showed just the type of special impact star Tatum can be.

As for this postseason, Tatum keeps rolling inside of a stacked Celtics lineup, averaging 25.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

“JT at his best is an MVP player,” Pierce added.

Tatum looks to help the Celtics earn a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night at TD Garden against the Indiana Pacers.