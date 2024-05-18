Potential Celtics Opponent Facing Injury Adversity Before Game 7

The Boston Celtics went 8-2 to start the NBA postseason, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the third consecutive season.

The Celtics wait for the winner of the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, who clash in Game 7 of Sunday with the right to meet the Celtics with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

The Knicks already rotate a short bench under head coach Tom Thibodeau and star forward Julius Randle last played in January. Jalen Brunson stepped up to lead from the front, averaging just shy of 29 points during the regular season. Unfortunately for New York, a supporting cast for Brunson may not be at full strength entering Game 7 against Indiana for the right to play the Celtics.

Josh Hart is working through (9.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG) is working through an abdominal strain, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Additionally, New York’s midseason acquisition of OG Anunoby is questionable for Game 7 with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both players have been impact pieces for New York, setting up a consequential game in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics went 3-2 against the Pacers and 4-1 against the Knicks during the regular season.