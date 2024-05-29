Promising Infielder Rejoins Red Sox Amid Tyler O’Neill’s Absence

The Red Sox will have emergency reinforcements before an official decision is made on Tyler O’Neill.

Boston on Wednesday had Enmanuel Valdez on its taxi squad for its matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The roster decision was first reported by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and later confirmed by manager Alex Cora, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Valdez played 28 games for the Red Sox before he was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Boston acquired Zack Short in a trade this month. Valdez hit six home runs and collected 10 RBIs off an .887 OPS in 20 games with the WooSox this season. The 25-year-old has two runs and 11 RBIs in 90 at-bats in his first stint with Boston.

The infielder did not start but likely will be made available Wednesday night against the Orioles. His availability will be tied to a pending roster decision with O’Neill.

First pitch for Boston-Baltimore is scheduled at 6:35 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.