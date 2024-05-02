The Red Sox’s remodeling of their infield continued Thursday morning.

Boston acquired Zack Short in a trade with the New York Mets hours before its 6-2 win over San Francisco at Fenway Park. The Red Sox officially added Short to their active roster before the series finale against the Giants, with Enmanuel Valdez going down to Triple-A Worcester to make room for the 28-year-old.

The Red Sox acquired Valdez — along with Wilyer Abreu — at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline in the deal that sent Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros. The 25-year-old broke into the big leagues with Boston last season and played 49 games with the club, batting .266 over 139 at-bats. Valdez was on Boston’s Opening Day roster this season and played in all but three of the team’s games to date. But he struggled mightily at the dish, batting a measly .156 before he was optioned to the WooSox.

Short has 187 games of MLB experience, including 10 contests with the Mets this season. A 2016 draft pick by the Chicago Cubs, Short will make his Red Sox debut Thursday when he bats ninth and plays second base.

NESN’s full coverage of the San Francisco-Boston finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.